NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $151,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NEP opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.78%.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.