NFT Alley Price Down 10.7% This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $10,065.45 and approximately $56,229.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.81 or 0.00337021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00032638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00428845 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

