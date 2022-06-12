Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NNUP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)
