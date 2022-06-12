Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 2,150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNUP opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

