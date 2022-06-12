Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NKRKY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.1713 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

