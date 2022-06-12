NorthWestern Co. (NWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on June 30th

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NWE stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.