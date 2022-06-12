NuCypher Reaches Market Cap of $124.00 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 31% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $124.00 million and approximately $23.18 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,108.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001892 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.