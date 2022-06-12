Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $536,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

