Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $179,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.