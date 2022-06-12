Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the May 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of NKG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 16,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,017. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

