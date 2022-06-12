Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

JGH stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.