Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
JGH stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
