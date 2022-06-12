Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of JRI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
