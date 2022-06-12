Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JRI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $295,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

