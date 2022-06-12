Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 1,094.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $18.09 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
