Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 1,094.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $18.09 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 823,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.