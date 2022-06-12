Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NPV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,495. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

