Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,168.00

Nyzo (NYZO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $316,597.96 and approximately $9,168.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.00363177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00034945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.18 or 0.00462815 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.