Oasis Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Vicarious Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip Liang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $45,995.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,790.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,722 shares of company stock worth $306,803.

NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.43 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

