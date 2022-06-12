Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $12.17 Million Position in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,636 shares during the quarter. Global Cord Blood comprises approximately 2.1% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned about 2.39% of Global Cord Blood worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CO stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.41. Global Cord Blood Co. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

