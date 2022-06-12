Oasis Management Co Ltd. Has $443,000 Position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 571,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 445,383 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQD stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

