Oasis Management Co Ltd. Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 492,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Torrid accounts for about 0.8% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

