Obtala (LON:OBT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.90.
About Obtala (LON:OBT)
