ODUWA Trading Up 24.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,459.77 or 0.99936863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016392 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000981 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.