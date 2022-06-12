Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

