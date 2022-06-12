OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.14

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and traded as high as $52.90. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.