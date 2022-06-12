OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.14

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and traded as high as $52.90. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVJF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.