One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 246.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. One Liberty Properties has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $555.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 54.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

