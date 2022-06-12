Oppenheimer Lowers Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $85.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($9.51) EPS.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

