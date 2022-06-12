Oracle (ORCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.14 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 40,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.