Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.00

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $273,052.42 and approximately $35.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,416.66 or 0.99923123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00173041 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00108103 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00154585 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

