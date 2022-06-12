Oxen (OXEN) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $365,181.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,477.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.06 or 0.05397453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00593609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00557942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00063103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,683,339 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

