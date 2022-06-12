Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Shares Down 1.4%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 3,594 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.04.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.