PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

