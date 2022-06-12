Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Panasonic stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 932,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.
About Panasonic (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Panasonic (PCRFY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.