Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

