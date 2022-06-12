ParkinGo Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $905,796.22 and approximately $124.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,902.57 or 1.00045996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.