Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (PART)

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $4,198.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,206,802 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.