Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

TSE:PSI traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.33. 191,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,533. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 26.30.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.58.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

