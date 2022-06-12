PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $37.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,651,547 shares of company stock worth $201,518,077. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.