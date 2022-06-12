PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Up 0.8%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84). 61,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 192,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.83).

The stock has a market cap of £43.82 million and a PE ratio of -13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.81.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

