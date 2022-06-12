PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84). Approximately 61,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 192,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of £43.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

