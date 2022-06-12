PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84). Approximately 61,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 192,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.83).
The firm has a market capitalization of £43.82 million and a P/E ratio of -13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP)
