Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.98.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Barclays dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

