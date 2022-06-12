Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,738. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.