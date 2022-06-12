Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 17,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 793,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,256 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

