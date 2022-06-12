Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $109.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $109,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,384.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,635.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.