Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $20.82 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

