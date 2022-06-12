Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Truist Financial by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 697,158 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.95 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

