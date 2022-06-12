Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 2,741 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

