Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,391.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,641.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

