Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,789 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,789 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

