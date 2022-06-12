Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,417 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.62) to €4.10 ($4.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.16) to €5.20 ($5.59) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

TEF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

