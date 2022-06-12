Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,664 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,082,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $307.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.