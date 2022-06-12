Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,223.23 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,384.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,635.53.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,323.54.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

