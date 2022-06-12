Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,760,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,965,535. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.88. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

